Bryce Brown: Scores 20 in win

Brown delivered 20 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 129-115 home win over the Raptors 905.

With Romeo Langford (ankle) out, the Red Claws needed other players to step up. Brown, playing in only his third G League game, delivered. Crustacean Nation is now 3-0 and travels to Mississauga for a Wednesday rematch with the Raptors 905.