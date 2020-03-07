Bryce Brown: Scores 26 in loss

Brown generated 26 points (8-18 FT, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 102-101 loss to the Drive.

Brown collected another start and led the team in points, shot attempts and three-pointers. In fact, Brown was the lone Red Claw effective from behind the arc. The rest of Crustacean Nation shot 5-of-28 from downtown. The Claws will try to reverse course Sunday at home versus Windy City.