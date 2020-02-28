Bryce Brown: Scores 27 in loss
Brown produced 27 points (9-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in Thursday's 106-103 home loss to Lakeland.
Brown received the start and saw extended run due to injuries to Justin Bibbs and Kaiser Gates. Gates' 27 points led Crustacean Nation and marked the seventh game in which Brown has scored 20 or more points. Expect more high scoring from Brown Saturday night as the Claws stay home to face the Bayhawks.
