Bryce Brown: Scores 43 in loss
Brown generated 43 points (15-17 FG, 11-11 3Pt, 1-1), four rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 128-123 home loss to the Blue Coats.
That's right, Brown was a mind-numbing 11-for-11 from three point land. As you might expect, Brown's 43 points were a career-high. Romeo Langford (ankle) absence has created an opportunity for Brown, and he's seizing that opportunity. The rookie's prior career best for made treys was five. Unfortunately, the Red Claws lost their second home game and four of their last five games. They miss Langford and the injured Tacko Fall (knee).
