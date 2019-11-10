Play

Bryce Brown: Starts in opening night win

Brown posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.

Brown drew the start for his professional basketball debut. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was not shy with his shot, hoisting eight trey attempts in 24 minutes. He'll look to improve his accuracy in Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.

Our Latest Stories