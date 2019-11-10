Bryce Brown: Starts in opening night win
Brown posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.
Brown drew the start for his professional basketball debut. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was not shy with his shot, hoisting eight trey attempts in 24 minutes. He'll look to improve his accuracy in Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.
