Bryce Brown: Starts, scores 15 in loss
Brown delivered 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in Saturday's 134-118 loss to the Herd.
Maine and Wisconsin battled for fist place in the G League Eastern Conference, with the Herd maintaining the top spot via an easy victory. The Red Claws lost big despite Brown's accuracy from behind the arc. Brown now has five games with at least five made three-pointers. Crustacean Nation now heads to Chicago for Monday's match-up with the Windy City Bulls.
