Hamilton corralled 35 points (13-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes of Monday's 141-92 rout of the Blue.

Hamilton could not miss Monday, logging an immaculate 48 plus/minus and tallying 35 points in the win. Over his last two contests, he has averaged 33 points, five rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes per game and seems to finally be finding his groove after a slow start to the season.