Hamilton did not play in Tuesday's 132-115 loss to the Blue with a hamstring injury.

Hamilton was joined by Scotty Pippen (ankle) on the sidelines Tuesday, opening up more opportunities for Devin Cannady, Cole Swider and Gabe Levin. The severity of the injury is unclear but with South Bay locked into the playoffs and just one game left in the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hamilton sit out Saturday's game against the Ignite.