Hamilton logged 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes of Sunday's 124-102 win over the Mad Ants.

Hamilton put together a strong performance Sunday, nabbing nine defensive rebounds and crossing the 20-point threshold. In 17 appearances, Hamilton has averaged 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 29.1 minutes.