Hamilton tallied 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes of Monday's 112-106 loss to the G League Celtics.

Hamilton showed out once again, leading South Bay in points for the second game in a row while making significant contributions in the peripheral categories. in 15 appearances, he has averaged 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds across 28.7 minutes per game this season.