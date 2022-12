Hamilton recorded 30 points (13-18 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes of Saturday's 122-117 win over Stockton.

Hamilton was incredible offensively, shooting a blistering 72 percent from the field and flirting with a double-double. However, this outburst should be considered an outlier considering he averages just 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game this season.