Hamilton posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes of Thursday's 127-117 win over the Cruise.

Hamilton did not stand out Thursday, scoring 11 points on 50 percent shooting while accruing a trifecta of rebounds and assists. Across nine regular season appearances, Hamilton has averaged 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28.4 minutes.