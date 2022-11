Hamilton tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT) and two rebounds in 28 minutes of Monday's 114-103 win over G League Ignite.

Hamilton filled the role of a microwave scorer Monday, leading the bench with 15 points on 53.8 percent shooting. Hamilton failed to contribute much outside of the scoring column, though his output was certainly enough for South Bay to claim victory and remain unbeaten.