Hamilton posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT), three assists, three rebounds and one block in 35 minutes of Saturday's 118-109 loss to Stockton.

Hamilton was moved to the second unit Saturday with Max Christie and Scotty Pippen in the starting lineup but played starters minutes. He was incredibly efficient, making 75 percent of his field goal attempts while burying three triples on just five attempts. Although it's unclear if Hamilton will continue to come off the bench, he should remain an important piece for South Bay.