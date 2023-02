Hamilton submitted six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), five rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes of Thursday's 122-117 win over Ontario.

Hamilton saw a reduced workload Thursday despite having no issues with foul trouble but was effective in his limited run. His two blocks tied the team-high while he managed a solid output in rebounds. in 15 regular season appearances, Hamilton has averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across 29.5 minutes.