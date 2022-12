Hamilton tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes of Tuesday's 115-113 win over the G League Ignite.

Hamilton was uncharacteristically poor from the field, shooting 26 percentage points lower than his season average 46.4 percent. However, Hamilton's struggles did not keep South Bay from picking up the victory even though he finished with a negative 2 plus/minus.