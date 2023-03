Hamilton (hamstring) secured seven points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Hamilton struggled to find his usual impact Wednesday, scoring seven points on 25 percent shooting off the bench. He finishes the campaign with 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.