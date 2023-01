Hamilton logged 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes of Monday's 143-132 win over the Wolves.

Hamilton recorded his first 20-point outing of the regular season, taking on a significantly larger offensive role with Scotie Pippen, Cole Swider and Max Christie all up in the NBA. His expanded workload should continue for as long as the trio is not in South Bay.