Hamilton registered 20 points (8-16 FG, '1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes of Friday's 119-117 loss to Santa Cruz.

Hamilton put together a strong statline Friday, nabbing 20 points on 50 percent shooting and securing seven rebounds. In 11 appearances, Hamilton has averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 28.9 minutes.