Wills comes into his second season after entering the G League out of Stanford as an undrafted free agent in 2021-22.

Wills appeared in three games for Capital City, three games for Greensboro and eight games with Grand Rapids in 2021-22. In totality, Wills averaged 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 14 games during his rookie season.