Wills recorded 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes Friday against Westchester.

Wills didn't miss an attempt from the field in the 108-99 victory on the road. He led Grand Rapids in scoring off the bench and also managed to make an impact on the defensive end by collecting a steal.