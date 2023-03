Wills registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes Sunday against Lakeland.

Wills made a large impact across the board in this one, as finished second on his team in scoring while also securing a double-double. His 17 points marks a new season high for the 22-year-old through 24 regular-season appearances.