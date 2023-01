Wills totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes Thursday against Fort Wayne.

Wills hit 50.0 percent of his field goals on the night, and he's now notched a block in three of his first four games of the regular season. He's also seen a noticeable uptick in playing time over his last two contests, logging 31 and 28 minutes, respectively.