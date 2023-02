The Timberwolves plan to waive Forbes on Thursday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Forbes will end up losing his roster spot with the Timberwolves needing to clear room for their two pickups from Wednesday's three-team deal with the Jazz and Lakers, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Over 25 appearances for Minnesota this season, Forbes averaged 3.6 points in 10.7 minutes on 36.1 percent shooting from the field.