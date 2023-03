Williams finished with 9 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over the Texas Legends.

Even though Ontario secured the win, Williams struggled to make an impact offensively, finishing with the lowest point total and field goal percentage amongst the starters. Despite the tough end to his season, the 24-year-old put up solid numbers with Ontario, averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 20.9 minutes per night.