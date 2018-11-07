Buay Tuach: Fractures foot
Tuach is dealing with a fracture in his right foot.
Tuach missed his first game of the season Tuesday and will likely be headed for an extended absence as he recovers. The Ethiopian was averaging 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds on just over 20 minutes per game before the injury, although that was only a two game sample size.
