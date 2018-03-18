Buay Tuach: Non-factor
Tuach had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Saturday's 91-86 loss at Grand Rapids.
Tuach's performance Saturday was actually one of his better games this season, as he has been a non-factor all season long for Westchester. The former Loyola Marymount guard is averaging two points and one rebound this season.
