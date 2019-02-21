Buay Tuach: Re-signs with Westchester
Tuach (foot) played just over four minutes in Wednesday's win over the Red Claws, scoring two points (1-1 FG) and recording one rebound in the process.
Tuach was released at the beginning of January, but returned to the organization a month later as Westchester continues to accumulate depth along their backcourt. Wednesday's outing was Tuach's fourth game with the Knicks, but he's averaging just five minutes of the course of his return.
