Buay Tuach: Waived Monday
Tuach was waived by Westchester on Monday, RealGM.com reports.
That move was made in part to acquire Matthew Fisher-Davis, as Westchester appears to be trying to retool their deeper parts of the bench. Tuach played in 13 games, averaging 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.7 minutes per game.
