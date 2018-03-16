Bubu Palo: Best game of season

Palo accounted for 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals during Wednesday's blowout 140-112 loss to the Hustle.

Palo saw 34 minuets of action which was more than his last three games combined and finished with his best game of the season. The former Iowa State guard has been a rather non-factor all season though, averaging only 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Skyforce.