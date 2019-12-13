Bubu Palo: Drops seven points
Palo managed seven points (2-2 FG, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound during Wednesday's loss against Memphis.
Palo logged 19 minutes of action Wednesday and despite tallying seven points across two field-goal attempts, he finished minus-eight in point differential. The Iowa State product is averaging 5.6 points across 13 G League appearances.
