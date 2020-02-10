Palo added 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists during Sunday's win over Long Island.

Palo finished with a monster outing in 39 minutes of action, as the guard tallied a new career-high offensively while posting his first career game with at least six rebounds and six dimes. The Iowa State product is currently averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 assists per matchup in the G League.