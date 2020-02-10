Bubu Palo: Monster outing in win
Palo added 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists during Sunday's win over Long Island.
Palo finished with a monster outing in 39 minutes of action, as the guard tallied a new career-high offensively while posting his first career game with at least six rebounds and six dimes. The Iowa State product is currently averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 assists per matchup in the G League.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...