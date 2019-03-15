Bubu Palo: Plays 44 minutes Monday
Palo scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT) to go along with 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in the 126-115 loss Monday to the Hustle.
Palo also coughed over the ball eight times, but he wound up playing 44 minutes with the Skyforce who were missing a variety of backcourt players Monday. That was by far the most minutes Palo has taken part in his 35 games with the Skyforce, but he's only managed to score 20-plus points in four games this year.
