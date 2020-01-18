Bubu Palo: Threat off bench once again
Palo registered eight points (2-4 FG, 3-3 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in Friday's loss against Northern Arizona.
Palo was once again a spark off the bench for the Skyforce despite the loss, as Friday was Palo's fifth outing in the past six games in which the guard tallied at least eight points and four assists. The former Iowa State standout is currently averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds this season.
