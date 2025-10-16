Green and the Bucks agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The departure of Damian Lillard (Achilles) this past offseason likely made Green more of a priority for the Bucks. Green will be a key rotation player for Milwaukee going forward, having averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers while shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range last regular season.