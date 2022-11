Green will join the Bucks' G League Affiliate Wisconsin Herd, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Green logged 15 minutes with the Bucks Wednesday night as Milwaukee was dealing with several injuries, however, it seems like he will spend some time with the Herd now that the Bucks are largely healthy. Green will continue to bounce back and forth between the two leagues and should hold a significant role with the Herd for as long as he remains with the team.