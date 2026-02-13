default-cbs-image
Green recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 victory over Oklahoma City.

Green tallied 15 of his 17 points from beyond the arc and finished second on his team in scoring behind Ousmane Dieng's 19-point night. Green has now scored in double figures in five of his last six matchups and is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists during this stretch.

