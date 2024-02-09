Green closed Thursday's 129-105 loss to Minnesota with 27 points (9-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes.

Green led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while connecting on a game-best seven threes and tallying a career-high point total off the bench. Green's previous season high in scoring occurred Dec. 11 when he tallied 12 points with a previous season-best four threes. He has reached double figures in scoring in three games this season, connecting on three or more threes in five outings.