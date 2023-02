Green logged 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Wisconsin's 144-133 loss to Windy City on Friday.

Green has made six three-pointers in each of his last three games. Across this G League season, he is averaging 5.0 three-pointers made on 46.5 percent. So though Lindell Wigginton (undisclosed) is available again, Green and Jordan Bone are expected to continue being Wisconsin's starting backcourt.