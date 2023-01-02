Green racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 loss to Washington.

Green logged at least 19 minutes for the second straight game, scoring double-digits for the third time in his young career. The Bucks continue to play shorthanded, meaning Green is in the mix for playing time. With that said, he is yet to deliver production worthy of attention in fantasy leagues. With the Bucks pushing hard once again this season, Green's path to minutes is extremely narrow, meaning his short-term outlook is far from rosy.