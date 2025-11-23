Green totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Pistons.

Green did all of his damage from the three-point range, and that's where the four-year veteran makes a living on offense. Green has scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances, and he's drained two or more threes six times over that stretch. He doesn't bring much else to the table, but Green could be a solid streaming option for managers in category-based leagues who need more triples.