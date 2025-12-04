Green chipped in 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.

The fourth-year wing continues to thrive from long distance. Green has drained at least four three-pointers in five straight games and eight of the last 10, averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 treys, 3.6 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.3 minutes during the latter stretch while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 52.5 percent from beyond the arc. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) exiting Wednesday's game early and likely facing some kind of absence, Green's secondary scoring will become even more important for the Bucks.