Green posted 22 points (5-5 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 preseason win over the Pistons.

Green drew another start due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), and he made his presence known early and often. Green didn't miss a single shot on the night and easily led his squad in scoring and made threes. An uptick in opportunities from beyond the arc is likely in store for Green during the upcoming 2025-26 regular season following the departure of both Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez in the offseason, so Green being locked in from downtown is a great sign for Milwaukee.