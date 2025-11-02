Green finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 loss to the Kings.

Green continues to make a big impact from beyond the arc, burying at least three treys in his sixth straight game to begin the year. The sharpshooter remains a fine streamer for fantasy teams in need of triples, but he hasn't provided very much else in the box score to be excited about so far. Green has averaged 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 3.3 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per game.