Green racked up 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Heat.

Green was sharp from beyond the arc and finished just two dimes away from recording a double-double, as he took a bigger role in the playmaking department with Ryan Rollins attempting 20-plus shots once again. The eight assists were a season-high mark for Green, who has scored at least 12 points in five of his previous seven outings as well.