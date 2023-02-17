Green recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 victory over Chicago.

Green saw action for just the second time in the past three weeks, matching his season high with 15 points. With Giannis Antetokounmpo suffering a wrist injury, Green was called upon to play meaningful minutes, something that can't be expected on a regular basis. Given he has scored double-digits on only six occasions this season, managers should not overreact to what was simply a favorable situation.