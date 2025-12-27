Green finished Friday's 125-104 loss to the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes.

As has been the trend all season long, Green made most of his damage from three-point range, and he tied his previous season-best scoring mark, which was established on Oct. 26 in a loss to the Cavaliers. Green is an outstanding three-point shooter, and he excels in that category for fantasy purposes. He's drained five or more threes in six different games this season.