Green registered three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets.

Green had his worst game of the season offensively Sunday, as he only made one three-pointer in five attempts. Green is still averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.1 blocks and 3.0 threes made on the season, so expect him to bounce back Monday against the Mavericks.