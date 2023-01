Green (ankle) logged 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during the Herd's 116-102 loss to Greensboro on Saturday.

Before the Bucks play against New Orleans on Sunday, they had Green partake in a game for their G League affiliate to test out his ankle. Green logging 33 minutes indicates he is fine, though fantasy managers should not expect him playing that much while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen are available.