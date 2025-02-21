Green closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Clippers.

Green stepped into the role of sixth man for the Bucks with Bobby Portis (suspension) on the shelf, playing 30-plus minutes for the first time since Jan. 14 and leading the bench in scoring. The sharpshooter also recorded his 20th outing with three or more triples, though he has seen a slight decline in his shooting numbers of late. Over his last 10 outings (one start), Green has shot 35.6 percent from beyond the arc compared to an impressive 42.5 percent on the season.